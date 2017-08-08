Modelación térmica de un colector solar de canal parabólico mediante el método de elementos finitos
Resumen
El presente trabajo tiene como propósito presentar el modelo de un Colector Solar de Canal Parabólico (CCP) empleando el Método de Elementos Finitos con el fin de predecir el comportamiento térmico del fluido de trabajo a lo largo del tubo receptor del colector. Así mismo, se estima la eficiencia térmica con base a las ecuaciones gobernantes que intervienen en los procesos de transferencia de calor. Para validar los resultados del modelo, se realizó una simulación térmica del fluido empleando el software SolidWorks. El error máximo obtenido de la comparación de la modelación con la simulación fue del 7% a un caudal de 1 l/min. De acuerdo a los resultados obtenidos de los errores estadísticos, el método puede predecir eficazmente la temperatura del fluido en caudales altos. El modelo desarrollado puede ser útil como herramienta de diseño, en la optimización del tiempo empleado en las simulaciones generadas por el software y en la minimización de los costos de manufactura referentes a Colectores Solares de Canal Parabólico.
Palabras clave
Referencias
