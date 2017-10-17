Comparación de algoritmos de detección de cambios en videos

MARIO RENÁN MORENO SABIDO, ULISES ÁLVARO SANTOS CANUL, GILBERTO BOLÓN MÉNDEZ, FRANCISCO JAVIER HERNÁNDEZ LÓPEZ, ALEJANDRO ARTURO CASTILLO ATOCHE

Resumen


El presente trabajo se centra en la implementación y comparación de cuatro algoritmos de detección de cambios en videos: PBAS, LBAdaptiveSOM, DPWrenGABGS y MixtureOfGaussianV1BGS. Mediante la utilización de herramientas y librerías actuales, se realizaron comparaciones de estos algoritmos usando las bases de datos CDNET y BMC con el fin de obtener las características y el desempeño de cada uno de ellos. Los videos de estas bases de datos contienen diversos retos (cambios de iluminación, sombras, movimiento de la cámara, entre otros), los cuales hacen difícil la detección de objetos y personas en movimiento. De acuerdo con los resultados obtenidos en las pruebas, el algoritmo PBAS es mejor que los otros algoritmos aquí analizados.

Palabras clave


Sustracción de Fondo, Visión Artificial, Modelo de Fondo.

Referencias


