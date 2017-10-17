An efficient and low resource static neural network architecture for signal and image processing applications

This paper proposes a novel artificial neural network (ANN) architecture for the development of signal processing applications. The presented approach implements parallel computing and recursive techniques, in a pipelined structure that balance the speed and hardware resources in a Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA). Experimental results demonstrated a significant tradeoff between speed and hardware resources used in FPGA devices for signal processing applications. Based on Xilinx XST synthetizer, each neuron occupy 72 Slice Flipflops, 45 Slices, and 23 LUTs, which represents the possibility to implement up to 103 neurons in a FPGA Xilinx Spartan3E XC3S500E.